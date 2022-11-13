Update on Mustafa Ali’s Roster Status After Being Included in SmackDown World Cup Tournament

Mustafa Ali will be competing in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, despite being a Raw Superstar.

The tournament kicked off on this week’s SmackDown, with Mexico’s Santos Escobar defeating Japan’s Shinsuke Nakamura.

The United States’ Braun Strowman qualified for the semi-finals with a convincing victory over Jinder Mahal who is representing India.

Mustafa Ali

Ali is one of eight names in the tournament and is the only one who is a Raw Superstar.

The former Retribution leader has been feuding with United States Champion Seth Rollins in recent weeks, and there has been speculation over his roster status.

When Fightful Select asked sources within WWE, they were told that Ali is still a member of the Raw roster, and is expected to work both shows during the tournament.

Ali was a last-minute replacement for Rey Mysterio, who was pulled from the tournament for unspecified reasons.

Mustafa Ali, who is representing Pakistan, will face Ricochet (USA) in a first-round match on next week’s SmackDown.

The SmackDown World Cup

The SmackDown World Cup Tournament Trophy was revealed this week.

In addition to Ricochet Vs. Ali, next week’s SmackDown will also see Sami Zayn (Canada) taking on Butch (England.)

Michael Cole noted on commentary that the SmackDown World Cup Tournament will take place over three weeks, meaning it will conclude on the November 25, SmackDown.

That show will also be the go-home event for Survivor Series WarGames.

The winner of the tournament will receive a Championship match at Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, likely on the Premium Live Event.

