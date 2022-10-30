Update on Plans for Mike Tyson’s Appearance on AEW Rampage

Will Mike Tyson‘s appearance on next week’s AEW Rampage be a one-off? Don’t bet on it.

During this week’s Rampage, it was confirmed that the Boxing icon will be on next Friday’s show, where he will provide guest commentary.

This marks the latest appearance from the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ whose deal with AEW came together just days before the announcement.

After Tyson’s appearance for next week was announced, it was reported that this will be a one-off for the Boxing legend.

That no longer appears to be the case, as PW Insider reports that his return to AEW will include multiple appearances.

If so, it is likely Mike will get physical during his time on Rampage, setting up a future appearance.

The last time Tyson appeared for AEW, he became a member of the Inner Cirlce, but Chris Jericho has since dissolved the group and formed the heel Jericho Appreciation Society.

Tyson and Boardwalk Hall

Friday’s Rampage will be at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall which has played host to some of ‘Iron Mike’s biggest fights.

In October 1987, Tyson knocked out Tyrell Biggs in the seventh round, retaining his Undisputed Heavyweight Championship.

Less than a year later, the undefeated Tyson would face the also undefeated Michael Spinks, who also had a legitimate claim to being the heavyweight champion.

Tyson would again win, this time with a first-round knockout, giving Spinks his first loss in 32 fights.

Mike would fight Carl Williams in July 1989 and Alex Stewart in December 1990, winning both fights with first-round knockouts.