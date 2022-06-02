Update on How Vince McMahon Views Butch Character

Vince McMahon saw something in Pete Dunne that led to the “Butch” character.

Dunne made his debut for WWE back in 2016. He had been treated like a big deal on the NXT UK brand. He held the United Kingdom Championship for 685 days.

That title reign had been the record before it was broken by WALTER, now known as Gunther. He held it for 870 days.

After spending so many years in NXT, many wondered if Pete Dunne would have a place on the main roster. We got the answer on March 11 when he made his main roster debut as “Butch.”

How Vince McMahon Feels About Butch

During an interview with Metro, Pete Dunne revealed that Vince McMahon has taken a liking to the Butch character.

“He seems really into this, as you can imagine. He seems really into the idea of Butch. It is entertaining.”

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Live a couple of months ago, Bryan Alvarez said that Vince found a way to utilize Pete Dunne on the SmackDown brand and likes the Butch character enough to give him ample TV time.

Bryan was saying this in response to those who complained about Pete Dunne using the “Butch” name after being moved out of NXT.

Dunne said he went into this new phase of his character with an open mind. He also said he had anticipated a name change once he got called up to the main roster.