Update On WWE Unifying Tag Team Championships

WWE has unified the Tag Team Championships despite initial reports.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer had reported that WWE was going to inevitably do a tag team title unification match with The Usos and RK-Bro but that things wouldn’t end with undisputed champions.

To Bryan Alvarez’s credit, he did say there was a possibility that the titles could be unified but expected it to be short-lived.

Ultimately, The Usos defeated Riddle and Randy Orton on the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown to unify the gold.

Meltzer took to Wrestling Observer Radio to say that the decision to have The Usos win the undisputed gold was a last-minute move.

He said that ultimately, the feeling was that it had been built up for so long that a winner had to be crowned.

Dave also noted that the post-match attack The Bloodline dished out on RK-Bro was always part of the plan.