Velveteen Dream Arrested on Multiple Charges Earlier This Month

Former WWE star Velveteen Dream was arrested on multiple charges earlier this month.

As we noted, Dream, real name Patrick Clark, was arrested on August 26 for “possession of drug paraphernalia” in Florida. However, it looks like Clark has been having some trouble quite frequently as of late.

PWInsider reports that, upon checking court records, this wasn’t Clark’s first arrest of the month. Clark was also arrested on the 20th by Orlando Police for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning.

Each of those are first degree misdemeanors. He bonded out the following day on the 21st for $1,200 and plead not guilty. Clark had an arraignment hearing scheduled for September 28 at 1pm ET. However, that hearing is now listed as canceled.

The victim in the case has also requested confidentiality. Clark’s only other violation was listed for a March 2021 traffic violation, for which he paid the ticket.

Clark competed in WWE from 2015 to 2021. He was a competitor on the NXT brand where he was a one-time NXT North American Champion. Clark was released from his WWE contract in May of 2021.

This was shortly after some allegations against Clark of sexual harassment against a minor.