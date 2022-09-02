Triple H Reveals Vince McMahon’s Advice for Running WWE

Vince McMahon had some valuable advice to offer when he retired and handed WWE‘s creative reigns over to Triple H earlier this summer.

Triple H spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport this week’s to promote Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event from Cardiff, Wales.

During their discussion, he spoke in-depth about Vince McMahon’s retirement. Even though it’s been a few weeks since Vince left WWE, Triple H said it’s still hard for him to fathom.

“In some manner — it’s even hard for me to picture now that he’s not in the equation. And he’s not, in any way, shape or form, but it’s hard to think about that he’s not there.” – Triple H on Vince McMahon’s WWE Departure

Triple H says it must have been painfully difficult for Vince McMahon to walk away from WWE after decades of building his empire.

Vince did give him some advice, but most of the advice was centered around, ‘This is what you’ve been preparing for all of these years, working alongside me. You’ve got this.’

“Just be confident in your decision-making, listen to people, be open to ideas and collaborate with other people.” – Vince McMahon’s advice to Triple H

Triple H maintains that Vince McMahon is no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of WWE, but he knows what Vince would encourage him to listen to the people around him. Now that he’s running WWE’s creative team and talent relations departments, he has even more respect for what Vince was able to do.

More of Vince’s Advice to Triple H

Vince told Triple H that he has to chart his own course and not worry about, “What would Vince do?” in certain situations. He knows Triple H will do things differently than he would, but that’s part of being a leader.

“It doesn’t mean it’s right or wrong, we use the term in the business ‘chocolate and vanilla.’ I want chocolate, you want vanilla. One of us has to pick a flavor, he would always pick the flavor. Now it’s my turn to pick the flavor,” Triple H stated.

“It’s all good, it’s all ice cream, but it’s my time to pick the flavor and I have to be confident in those decisions and I can’t look back and say, ‘well what would Vince want to have for a flavor?’ Because it just wouldn’t be authentic then.”

