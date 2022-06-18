Vince McMahon’s SmackDown Promo Described As ‘Tone Deaf And Embarrassing’

Vince McMahon opened this week’s episode of SmackDown with a short promo. While many expected him to address the allegations made against him, the boss just welcomed the fans.

Fightful revealed that he talked to a number of current and former WWE stars about the appearance. The reactions to it range from ‘confused to enraged’.

An unnamed WWE talent told the site that Mr McMahon’s promo was ‘tone-deaf and embarrassing.’ Furthermore, a former WWE star claimed that it shows that Vince McMahon does not have any accountability:

“I’m happy it didn’t last long, so I didn’t have to sit through whatever bullshit he was going to say. But it shows that he has no accountability, especially when something is directly his fault.” – Unnamed WWE source, to Fightful

The public reaction to Vince McMahon’s promo has largely been negative. Though the WWE owner himself seems unfazed by the opinions against him.

The wrestling veteran was said to be in ‘great mood’ before the SmackDown tapings. He was ‘making jokes’ in the production meeting.

It’ll be interesting to see how the announced McMahon appearance affected the SmackDown viewership and if it helped give the show a boost amid all the speculations about his future.

