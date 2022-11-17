Vice’s Vince McMahon Documentary Premieres December 13

There’s a new Vince McMahon documentary in the works from Vice, the network that brought us three seasons of Dark Side of the Ring and Tales from the Territories.

Wrestling fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s in store, because the doc is scheduled to premiere Tuesday, December 13 at 9 PM ET.

Several wrestling pundits were interview for the project, including Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer.

We’ve already seen from Dark Side that Vice doesn’t shy away from controversy. The McMahon doc will span his entire illustrious career, including his resignation from WWE this past summer related to his ‘romantic improprieties’ and mishandling of WWE expense reporting.

McMahon resigned from his duties as Chairman and CEO of WWE amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. WWE confirmed that from 2006 through 2022 (including amounts paid and payable in the future totaling $14.6 million) funds were not appropriately recorded as expenses in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements.

WWE identified two additional payments totaling $5.0 million, unrelated to the alleged misconduct by McMahon that led to the investigation. McMahon made in 2007 and 2009 that were not appropriately recorded as expenses in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements.

Vice is currently airing the first season of Tales from the Territories, a docu-series that reunites wrestlings legends to relive their most jaw-dropping stories from in and out of the ring.

Episodes from the first season have focused on Memphis, the AWA, the CWF, Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling, the Samoan wrestling dynasty and more.