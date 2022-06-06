Vince McMahon Wasn’t Behind Stephanie McMahon’s Leave Of Absence From WWE (Report)

Weeks after Stephanie McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family, a Business Insider report was published this past weekend that alluded to Vince McMahon driving his daughter out of his company.

The report stated Stephanie “is being replaced in her corporate role as part of a shakeup executed by her father, Vince McMahon, the organization’s 76-year-old CEO.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that is not the case as McMahon took a leave of absence on her own.

If McMahon does return to WWE it may not be in the same role as when she left as the company is already interviewing candidates for a director of brand and marketing position that will take over many of her old responsibilities.

There were some quotes from WWE insiders that did paint a negative picture regarding Stephanie. Meltzer noted on the F4Wonline.com message board that it appears to be a burial by the company

The BI report focused on the lack of growth of sponsorship which was around $20 million in Q1. During the investors call for that quarter, McMahon said there’s no reason WWE couldn’t be bringing in hundreds of millions a year in the next three-to-five years.

“We weren’t seeing that growth,” said the company insider of McMahon’s tenure. “When someone is moved out of a company, it’s usually the result of something not working. We took stronger control of that a few months ago.”

McMahon’s exit is the latest of the departures the company has had over the last few years since WWE fired co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson in early-2020 and Nick Khan took over as President.