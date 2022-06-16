Von Erich Family Not Involved In Upcoming Zac Efron-led Biopic (Exclusive)

The Von Erich family is one of the most iconic lineages in professional wrestling, with its origins dating back to 1953.

The Von Erichs have seen both highs and lows throughout their lives, so it’s only fitting that a biopic about the legendary family is set to be made.

‘The Iron Claw,’ named after Fritz Von Erich’s iconic finishing move, will see Zac Efron (Firestarter, The Greatest Showman) involved, but he’ll be working without the family.

No Involvement

SEScoops has learned that the surviving members of the legendary Von Erich family are not involved with the production of The Iron Claw.

Kevin Von Erich is the last surviving son of Fritz Von Erich. His sons, Marshall and Ross Von Erich, currently wrestle as a tag team for Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Even without the Von Erich’s involvement, the film will go ahead, produced and financed by A24 (Euphoria, Ramy.)

Sean Durkin (The Nest) is on board to direct.

A synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.” Synopsis for The Iron Claw

The Von Erich Family tragedy

The Von Erich name began in wrestling when Fritz Von Erich entered the industry in the early 50s.

Fritz would have six children, almost all of whom would meet tragic ends.

Jack Adkinson Jr. died aged 6 after being shocked unconscious and drowning in a puddle, and David Von Erich died in 1984, which many believe was due to an overdose.

Kerry Von Erich, who would have a reign as WWF Intercontinental Champion, died via suicide in 1993, and his brother Mike would also end his own life four years later.

After the death of Mike, Chris Von Erich took his own life in 1991, leaving Kevin Von Erich as the only surviving son of Fritz.

The third generation of Von Erichs includes Lacey Von Erich, who wrestled for TNA Wrestling and retired in 2010, and Ross and Marshall Von Erich, who compete to this day for MLW.