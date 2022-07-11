Weekend Wrestling Results (7/8-7/10): WCPW, REVOLVER, STARDOM, TJPW, GCW & More

Various wrestling promotions hosted Friday, Saturday & Sunday night shows this weekend. West Coast Pro Wrestling, On Point Wrestling, STARDOM, National Wrestling Alliance, Wrestling REVOLVER, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, NJPW STRONG, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Game Changer Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and Jersey Championship Wrestling all presented events from 7/8-7/10.

We have compiled results for the independent shows below along with ways to stream them, if possible.

7/8

West Coast Pro Wrestling

West Coast Pro Wrestling hosted its Cruel Summer event in San Fransisco, California. The event took place on July 8 at the United Irish Cultural Center. The event aired on IWTV.

WCPW Cruel Summer Results (7/8)

The Conglomerate (D-Rouge, Alpha Zo & Midas Kreed) def. Manders, Levi Shapiro & Michael Hopkins

Masha Slamovich def. Zeda Zheng

Vinnie Massaro def. Alan Angels

Nick Wayne def. ACH

Kevin Blackwood def. Jordan Cruz

Titus Alexander def. Jack Cartwheel

Speedball Mike Bailey def. Starboy Charlie

West Coast Pro Wrestling Championship : Jacob Fatu (c) def. Tom Lawlor

: Jacob Fatu (c) def. Tom Lawlor Motor City Machine Guns def. West Coast Wrecking Crew

Kevin Blackwood @blkwdxvx sends Jordan Cruz DEEP into the SHADOW REALM with his Tombstone PileDriver at Friday’s West Coast Pro Cruel Summer (07.08.2022) pic.twitter.com/k56LZQQcKW — Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 10, 2022

On Point Wrestling

On Point Wrestling hosted its Nightmare in Westville event in Westville, New Jersey. The event took place on July 8 at the Skidrow Academy. The event aired on IWTV.

OPW Nightmare in Westville Results (7/8)

On Point Wrestling Championship: Kit Osbourne (c) def. BLK Jeez

AKIRA def. Blanco Loco (w/ Dream Girl Ellie)

Fantastic Four Way: Steve Scott def. Jay Curcio, Azrieal, & Billy Tipton

Jordan Oliver def. Jason Kincaid

TSF (Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott) def. YDNB (Ellis Taylor & Charlie Tiger)

Axton Ray def. Action Andretti

Matt Tremont def. Mike Law

Dog Collar Match: Marcus Mathers def. Brandon Kirk by Referee Stoppage

STARDOM

STARDOM hosted its New Blood 3 event on July 8. The event took place at the Shinagawa Intercity Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The pay-per-view can be ordered here.

STARDOM New Blood 3 Results (7/8)

Mai Sakurai def. YuuRI

Ami Sourei def. Nanami

STARS (Hanan, Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo) def. JUST TAP OUT (Tomoka Inaba, Aoi & Misa Kagura)

MIRAI vs. Suzu Suzuki ended in a 15-minute draw After the physical draw between these two, Suzuki called out Giulia. Giulia challenged Suzuki to a tag team Hardcore Match. Mai Sakurai will team with Giulia while Risa Sera will team with Suzuki for the match.

Ram Kaichow def. Waka Tsukiyama Oedo Tai’s Rina will team with Kaichow at the new NEW BLOOD show to face Waka Tsukiyama and a partner of her choosing.

Young OED (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Rina) & Haruka Umesaki def. Cosmic Angels (Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa) & COLOR’S (Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai)

Giulia def. Miyu Amasaki

7/9

National Wrestling Alliance

The most recent episode of NWA USA debuted on July 9. The episode is available on their YouTube here.

NWA USA Stream And Results (7/9)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide def. VSK

Jennacide def. Angelina Love

NWA National Champion Jax Dane def. Anthony Andrews

Wrestling REVOLVER

Wrestling REVOLVER hosted its Cage of Horrors event in Clive, Iowa. The event took place on July 9 at the Horizon Events Center. The event aired on FITE.

Wrestling REVOLVER Cage of Horrors Results (7/9)

IMPACT X-Division Championship : ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey (c) def. Steve Manders

: ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey (c) def. Steve Manders Gail Kim comes out to introduce the next match

Allie Katch def. Jessica Havok

Fatal 4-Way : Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco, Crash Jaxon & Zachary Wentz

: Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco, Crash Jaxon & Zachary Wentz PWR Tag Team Championship : OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake) (c)

: OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake) (c) Bunkhouse Brawl : Jake Christ def. Mance Warner

: Jake Christ def. Mance Warner Dan The Dad def. Jake Manning

Ruby Soho def. Billie Starkz

Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) def. The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards)

Cage of Horrors : The Unit (JT Dunn, Logan James, & Tyler Matrix) def. The Crew (Matthew Palmer, Rich Swann, & SW3RVE)

: The Unit (JT Dunn, Logan James, & Tyler Matrix) def. The Crew (Matthew Palmer, Rich Swann, & SW3RVE) Following the main event, it was announced that Killer Kross would be returning to Wrestling REVOLVER on September 17th.

STARDOM

STARDOM hosted their MidSummer Champions event on July 9. The event took place at the Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo, Japan. The pay-per-view can be ordered here.

STARDOM MidSummer Champions Results (7/9)

Lady C def. Hina and Yuko Sakurai

Future of Stardom Championship : Hanan (c) def. Waka Tsukiyama This was V8 in Hanan’s Future of Stardom Championship reign, extending her record.

: Hanan (c) def. Waka Tsukiyama STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida) def. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima, Ruaka, Rina & Fukigen Death)

High-Speed Championship : AZM (c) def. Momo Kohgo This was V5 in AZM’s High-Speed Championship reign. After the match ended, Rina attacked AZM to make a challenge for the championship.

: AZM (c) def. Momo Kohgo Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa) & COLOR’S (SAKI & Hikari Shimizu) def. Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Mai Sakurai, Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi) in an Elimination Match Mai Sakurai eliminated Himeka and Mina Shirakawa via over-the-top-rope Hikari Shimizu eliminated Mai Sakurai via Spinning Buzzsaw Kick Maika eliminated Unagi Sayaka via Michinoku Driver II Maika eliminated Hikari Shimizu via Michinoku Driver II SAKI eliminated Maika via flash pin Giulia eliminated SAKI over-the-top-rope Natsupoi turns on Giulia, eliminating her via German Suplex on the Apron, forcing her over-the-top-rope Natsupoi rolls off the apron and joins Cosmic Angels after the match

Wonder of Stardom Championship : Saya Kamitani (c) def. Starlight Kid This was V7 in Kamitani’s Wonder of Stardom Championship reign. SAKI challenged Kamitani to a Wonder of Stardom Championship match. Nanae Takahashi revealed she would be KAIRI’s partner against Saya Kamitani. Lady C stepped up as Kamitani’s partner.

: Saya Kamitani (c) def. Starlight Kid World of Stardom Championship : Syuri (c) def. Momo Watanabe This was V6 in Syuri’s World of Stardom Championship reign. Tam Nakano challenged Syuri to a World of Stardom Championship match.

: Syuri (c) def. Momo Watanabe

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling hosted its Summer Sun Princess event in Tokyo, Japan. The event occurred on July 9 at the Ota City General Gymnasium. The event aired on Wrestle Universe.

TJPW Summer Sun Princess Results (7/9)

Moka Miyamoto def. Juria Nagano

Aja Kong, Pom Harajuku, Raku & Yuki Aino def. Hyper Misao, Kaya Toribami, Haruna Neko & Nao Kakuta

Ryo Mizunami def. Miu Watanabe

Hikaru Shida & Hikari Noa def. Yuki Kamifuku & Mahiro Kiryu

Mei Suruga & Suzume def. Riho & Arisu Endo

International Princess Championship : Alex Windsor def. Maki Itoh (c) to become the new champion

: Alex Windsor def. Maki Itoh (c) to become the new champion Miyu Yamashita def. Thunder Rosa After the match, Rosa said Yamashita has an AEW Women’s World Championship match waiting for her when she wants it.

Princess Tag Team Championship : Saki Akai & Yuki Arai def. Magical Sugar Rabbits (Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki) (c) to become the new champions

: Saki Akai & Yuki Arai def. Magical Sugar Rabbits (Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki) (c) to become the new champions Princess of Princess Championship: Shoko Nakajima (c) def. Rika Tatsumi

NJPW STRONG

NJPW aired their newest episode of NJPW Strong on July 9 on NJPW World. The tapings took place on June 19 at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

NJPW STRONG Results (7/9)

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament First Round : Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura def. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura def. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) JONAH def. Taylor Rust

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

After @Mr_Freakbeast puts @Im_YuyaUemura down with a neck breaker, @AaronSoloAEW hits Uemura with a double stomp. Will this be enough to earn The Factory the victory?



Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now to catch this match and the rest of this #njpwSTRONG episode. #njIgnition pic.twitter.com/BBYyRif1hQ — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) July 10, 2022

WCWC are cleaning house here on #njpwSTRONG! @JorelNelson and @RoyceIsaacs employ some solid tag team work to take out both @ShaneTMDK and @mikeynicholls!



Tune in @FiteTV an @njpwworld to catch this exciting tag team tournament action!#njIgnition pic.twitter.com/dJUQLj1oK9 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) July 10, 2022

The strategy sound for Taylor Rust, but no amount of strategy seems to stop @jonahishere!



Watch now: https://t.co/gKYeNxCm67#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Ythkv5sGqh — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2022

7/10

Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted its Sunny Voyage Day 5 in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan. The event took place on July 10 at the Fujisan Messe.

NOAH Sunny Voyage Day 5 Results (7/10)

Rene Dupree def. Kinya Okada

Extreme Tiger def. Alejandro

Anthony Greene def. Stallion Rogers

Simon Gotch & HAYATA def. Kai Fujimura & Seiki Yoshioka

8-Man Tag : Akitoshi Saito, Daisuke Harada, YO-HEY & Go Shiozaki def. Hi69, Manabu Soya, Katsuhiko Nakajima & Tadasuke

: Akitoshi Saito, Daisuke Harada, YO-HEY & Go Shiozaki def. Hi69, Manabu Soya, Katsuhiko Nakajima & Tadasuke 6-Man Tag : Kaito Kiyomiya, Yuya Susumu & Yoshinari Ogawa def. Los Perros Del Mal de Japon (Katoro Suzuki, Super Crazy & NOSAWA Rongai)

: Kaito Kiyomiya, Yuya Susumu & Yoshinari Ogawa def. Los Perros Del Mal de Japon (Katoro Suzuki, Super Crazy & NOSAWA Rongai) 8-Man Tag : Timothy Thatcher, Hideki Suzuki, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Takashi Sugiura def. Daiki Inaba, Yoshiki Inamura, Masa Kitamiya & Shuhei Taniguchi

: Timothy Thatcher, Hideki Suzuki, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Takashi Sugiura def. Daiki Inaba, Yoshiki Inamura, Masa Kitamiya & Shuhei Taniguchi Kongo (Hajime Ohara & Kenoh) def. Satoshi Kojima & Atsushi Kotoge

Game Changer Wrestling

Game Change Wrestling hosted the first part of their Settlement Series events in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The event took place on July 10 at the Knights of Columbus. The event aired on IWTV.

GCW Settlement Series Part 1 Results (7/10)

Nick Wayne def. Dyln McKay

Big Vin def. Austin Luke

Ellis Taylor def. Charlie Tiger

2 Hot Steve Scott def. Brandon Kirk

Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers

Axton Ray def. Azrieal

Akira def. Janai Kai

Best of 7 Series : Griff Reefer (4) def. Deklan Grant (2)

: Griff Reefer (4) def. Deklan Grant (2) Yoya def. Charles Mason after BUSSYPREMECOURT reversed the decision.

Revolution Pro Wrestling

Revolution Pro Wrestling hosted its event titled Live in Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The event took place on July 10 at The Network.

RevPro Live in Sheffield Results (7/10)

Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) def. Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)

Yota Tsuji def. Joshua James

The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris de Silva) def. JJ Gale & Callum Newman

Luke Jacobs def. Nico Angelo

Ricky Knight Jr. def. David Francisco

RevPro Great British Tag League Block A Match : Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) def. Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku)

: Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) def. Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku) AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Pac (c) def. Shoto Umino

Jersey Championship Wrestling

Jersey Championship Wrestling hosted their Great American Birthday Bash event in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The event took place on July 10 at the Phil Sheridan Building. The event aired on their YouTube channel.

JCW Great American Birthday Bash Results (7/10)

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey def. Axton Ray

GCW Tag Championship : Bussy (Effy & Allie Katch) (c) def. Edith Surreal & Delirious

: Bussy (Effy & Allie Katch) (c) def. Edith Surreal & Delirious Billie Starkz def. Nick Wayne

Triple Threat : Masha Slamovich def. Lindsay Snow and Janai Kai

: Masha Slamovich def. Lindsay Snow and Janai Kai Homicide def. Alec Price

YOYA wins Bunkhouse Stampede by eliminating Charles Mason

by eliminating Charles Mason Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee & Dralistico) def. Space Godz (Gringo Loco & ASF)

Konosuke Takeshita def. Cole Radrick