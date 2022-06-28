Weekend Wrestling Results (6/24-6/26): DEFY, HOG, STARDOM, XPW, Warrior Wrestling, WWR+ & More

This past weekend, various wrestling promotions hosted Friday, Saturday & Sunday night shows.

Blitzkrieg! Pro, Sean Henderson Presents, DEFY Wrestling, House of Glory, National Wrestling Alliance, STARDOM, H2O Wrestling, NJPW, ICW No Holds Barred, Xtreme Pro Wrestling, Women’s Wrestling Revolution, and Warrior Wrestling all presented events on June 27.

We have compiled results for the independent shows below along with ways to stream them, if possible.

6/24

Blitzkrieg! Pro

Blitzkrieg! Pro hosted its 4th Annual Luau event in Enfield, Connecticut The event took place on June 24 at Old Country Banquet Hall. The event aired on IWTV.

B!P The 4th Annual Luau Results (6/24)

The CDC (Devantes & Juba) def. Locked And Loaded (50 Cal & Dan Barry)

Bobby Orlando def. Allie Katch

Dog Collar Match: Kirby Wackerman def. Bryce Donovan

Anthony Greene def. Dirty Dango

Fans Bring Pool Toys: Logan Black def. Chris Benne (w/ Alex Cypher)

Sean Henderson Presents

Sean Henderson Presents hosted its I’d Do Anything event in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event took place on June 24 at H2O Wrestling Center. The event aired on IWTV.

SHP I’d Do Anything Results (6/24)

Marcus Mathers def. Reid Walker

Hardcore Match: Deklan Grant def. Chris Bradley

NWA Rules: Colby Corino def. Joel Bateman by referee’s decision

Matt Demorest def. Billie Starkz

Adonis Valerio def. Pancakes

Death Match: Alex Colon def. Conor Claxton

6/25

DEFY Wrestling

DEFY Wrestling hosted its Young Destroyers event in Seattle, Washington. The event took place on June 25 at Washington Hall.

DEFY Young Destroyers Results (6/25)

Nick Wayne def. Dante Martin

Daniel Garcia def. Trey Miguel

Interim DEFY World Championship : Christopher Daniels (c) def. Lee Moriarty

: Christopher Daniels (c) def. Lee Moriarty DEFY Tag Team Championships : The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) def. State Of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe)

: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) def. State Of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe) PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship – Street Fight : Viva Van (c) def. Danika Della Rouge

: Viva Van (c) def. Danika Della Rouge Davey Richards def. Adam Ryder

C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) def. Steve Migs & Ethan HD

Eli Surge def. Jordan Oasis and Sonico

House of Glory

House of Glory hosted its Judas event in New York City, New York. The event took place on June 25 at NYC Arena. The event aired on FITE TV.

HOG Judas Results (6/25)

HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Charles Mason (w/ Carlos Ramirez) (c) def. Homicide

Charles Mason (w/ Carlos Ramirez) (c) def. Homicide HOG Women’s Championship: Natalia Markova (c) def. Masha Slamovich

Natalia Markova (c) def. Masha Slamovich Evander James def. Michael Fayne

HOG Cruiserweight Championship: KC Navarro (c) def. Encore and Ichiban and Joey Silver and Mantequilla and Nolo Kitano

KC Navarro (c) def. Encore and Ichiban and Joey Silver and Mantequilla and Nolo Kitano Carlos Ramirez def. Ken Broadway

Low Ki def. Lince Dorado

Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee & Dralistico) vs. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) went to a Double Count Out

HOG Heavyweight Championship Second Round Match: Jacob Fatu def. JONAH

National Wrestling Alliance

The most recent episode of NWA USA debuted on June 25. The episode is available on their YouTube here.

NWA USA Stream And Results

NWA National Heavyweight Championship : Jax Dane (c) vs. Eric Jackson

: Jax Dane (c) vs. Eric Jackson Luke Hawx vs. Thrillbilly Silas (w/ Pollo Del Mar)

Austin Idol & BLK Jeez Set To Speak

STARDOM

STARDOM hosted an event on June 25. The event took place at the KBS Hall in Kyoto, Japan.

STARDOM Results (6/25)

5 Star Grand Prix Qualifying League Block A : Miyu Amasaki defeated Waka Tsukiyama

: Miyu Amasaki defeated Waka Tsukiyama 5 Star Grand Prix Qualifying League Block B : Ruaka defeated Lady C

: Ruaka defeated Lady C Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Natsupoi) defeated STARS (Saya Iida & Hazuki)

Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM) vs. Donna del Mondo (Mai Sakurai, Giulia & Maika) ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.

Oedo-tai (Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima & Momo Watanabe) defeated Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa)

God’s Eye (Ami Sorei, MIRAI & Syuri) defeated Momo Kohgo, Mayu Iwatani & Koguma

H2O Wrestling

H2O Wrestling hosted a two-part 6 F’N Years event. The event in Williamstown, New Jersey. The first event took place on June 25 at H2O Wrestling Center. The event aired on IWTV.

H2O 6 F’N Years – Night One Results (6/25)

H2O World Championship Match : Colby Corino defeated Deklan Grant (c)

: Colby Corino defeated Deklan Grant (c) Death Match : Matt Tremont vs. EFFY ended in a no contest

: Matt Tremont vs. EFFY ended in a no contest H2O Hybrid Championship Match : Billie Starkz defeated Adonis Valerio (c), Reid Walker, Steve Sanders, and Dyln McKay

: Billie Starkz defeated Adonis Valerio (c), Reid Walker, Steve Sanders, and Dyln McKay Alex Stretch & Anthraxx defeated Kennedi Copeland & Mouse

Mitch Valley defeated Jeff Cannonball

H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship : Lucky 13 (c) defeated Bam Sullivan and Cole Radrick

: Lucky 13 (c) defeated Bam Sullivan and Cole Radrick Fans Bring The Weapons Match : Jimmy Lyon Chondo & Mickie Knuckles defeated Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross

: Jimmy Lyon Chondo & Mickie Knuckles defeated Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross Ryan Redfield defeated Manders

I Quit Match: Marcus Mathers defeated Austin Luke

NJPW STRONG

NJPW aired their newest episode of NJPW Strong on June 25 on NJPW World. The tapings took place on May 15 as a part of the NJPW STRONG Collision tapings.

NJPW STRONG Results

David Finlay defeated Danny Limelight

Minoru Suzuki defeated Tony Deppen

STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor (c)

Rosser fights back with a massive Tombstone on the concrete floor!



ICW No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred hosted its NHB Volume 26 event in Newark, New Jersey. The event took place on June 25 at Heart Ballroom. The event aired on IWTV.

ICW No Holds Barred: NHB Volume 26 Results (6/25)

Joker def. Akira

Brandon Kirk def. Tommy Vendetta

Bobby Beverly def. Casanova Valentine

Kasey Kirk def. Joel Bateman

Homicide def. Colby Corino

John Wayne Murdoch def. Masha Slamovich

ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match : Eric Ryan (c) def. Bobby Beverly

: Eric Ryan (c) def. Bobby Beverly ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Eric Ryan (c) def. Matt Tremont

Xtreme Pro Wrestling

Xtreme Pro Wrestling hosted its Beautiful Disaster Event in Pomona, California. The event took place on June 25 at The Derby Room. The event aired on FITE TV.

XPW Beautiful Disaster Results (6/25)

XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round: Kamille Brickhouse def. Deonna Purrazzo

Kamille Brickhouse def. Deonna Purrazzo XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round: Ludark Shaitan def. Lindsay Snow

Ludark Shaitan def. Lindsay Snow XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round: Sage Sin Supreme def. Chelsea Green

Sage Sin Supreme def. Chelsea Green XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round: Taya Valkyrie def. Steph De Lander

Taya Valkyrie def. Steph De Lander XPW Women’s Championship Tournament Final – Ladder Match: Taya Valkyrie def. Kamille Brickhouse and Ludark Shaitan and Sage Sin Supreme to win the vacant title.

Taya Valkyrie def. Kamille Brickhouse and Ludark Shaitan and Sage Sin Supreme to win the vacant title. XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship #1 Contendership Death Match: Alex Colon def. Ciclope

Alex Colon def. Ciclope Death Match: MASADA def. Miedo Extremo

MASADA def. Miedo Extremo XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship: SHLAK (c) def. Big Joe

6/26

Women’s Wrestling Revolution

Women’s Wrestling Revolution hosted its Aces High event in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event took place on June 26 at White Eagle. The event aired on IWTV.

WWR+ Aces High Results (6/26)

Armani Kayos def. Gal Barkay

Willow Nightingale def. Little Mean Kathleen

Davienne def. Paris Van Dale

Ashley D’Amboise def. Tiara James

The Administration (Damian Adams, Pedro Dones & Tina San Antonio) def. Clara Carreras & The Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B)

Kennedi Copeland def. Anastasia Morningstar

Shannon LeVangie def. Damaris Dawkins

Jordan Blade def. Alisha Edwards

Kris Statlander def. Trish Adora

AKIRA & Masha Slamovich def. Alec Price & B3CCA

H2O Wrestling

H2O Wrestling hosted a two-part 6 F’N Years event. The event in Williamstown, New Jersey. The second event took place on June 26 at H2O Wrestling Center. The event aired on IWTV.

H2O 6 F’N Years – Night Two Results (6/26)

Three Way Match : Anthraxx def. Bam Sullivan and Ron Mathis

: Anthraxx def. Bam Sullivan and Ron Mathis Three Way Tag Match for the H2O Tag Team Championships : The End Game (Darien Hardway & Leroy Robinson) (c) def. Kaos Control (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) and WTF (Bruce Grey & Tyler Voxx) to retain the H2O Tag Team Championships

: The End Game (Darien Hardway & Leroy Robinson) (c) def. Kaos Control (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) and WTF (Bruce Grey & Tyler Voxx) to retain the H2O Tag Team Championships Mouse defeats Aiden Baal

Four Way Death Match : Brandon Kirk def. Cole Radrick, Drew Blood and Jimmy Lloyd

: Brandon Kirk def. Cole Radrick, Drew Blood and Jimmy Lloyd Death Match : Joel Bateman def. Louie Ramos

: Joel Bateman def. Louie Ramos Death Match : Mickie Knuckles def. Jess Moss

: Mickie Knuckles def. Jess Moss H2O Hybrid Championship Match : Reid Walker def. Billie Starkz (c) to become the new H2O Hybrid Champion

: Reid Walker def. Billie Starkz (c) to become the new H2O Hybrid Champion Anything Goes Match : Matt Tremont def. Deklan Grant

: Matt Tremont def. Deklan Grant Last Man Standing Match: GG Everson def. Chuck Payne

Warrior Wrestling

Warrior Wrestling hosted its Warrior Wrestling 24 event in Chicago, Illinois. The event took place on June 26 at the Malcolm X College. The event aired on FITE TV.

Warrior Wrestling 24 Results (6/26)