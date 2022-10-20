What Was Said to Athena After Hard-Hitting AEW Dark: Elevation Match?

AEW felt the need to check that both Athena and Jody Threat were okay after their hard-hitting match on Dark: Elevation.

The match, which aired this week, saw Athena portray the heel role while Threat was the babyface in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

The match has become notable for the stiff, hard-hitting strikes which have led some to believe that there are genuine issues between the two.

Backstage

Athena got the win in the hard-hitting match, but a lot took place backstage after the match.

Fightful Select reports that during a planned spot in the match, Threat slipped while attempting a comeback sequence.

Threat, thrown off by the error, asked Athena what was the next spot and the two got more physical afterward.

A source who spoke to Fightful said that the aggressiveness shouldn’t have happened and things should’ve instead been made more clear.

Another source criticized Athena, the veteran in the match, saying she should have led by example rather than let the match get more physical than planned.

Both women were reportedly approached by management after the match to make sure things were okay between them.

Some close to Athena added that this hard-hitting style was always her plan to play up her heel role in front of Threat’s hometown crowd.

Avoiding Drama

This match has quickly become what many fans know Jody Threat for, but she hopes that isn’t the case for long.

Fightful’s report adds that there have been no reports so far on heat for either woman.

Threat is described as someone who attempts to avoid attention and doesn’t like to get involved in wrestling politics.

She is reportedly hopeful that this is not a career-defining match.