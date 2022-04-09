Wheeler Yuta Discusses His Growth: “In AEW, You Level Up Or Get Left Behind”

Wheeler Yuta is on the rise and he credits the competitiveness of the AEW locker room for his urge to “level up.”

Yuta has emerged as quite the prospect. He captured the ROH Pure Championship against Josh Woods at the Supercard of Honor event on April 1. He followed that up with a highly-praised match against Jon Moxley on the April 8 episode of AEW Rampage.

Wheeler Yuta Lauds AEW’s Competitiveness

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Wheeler Yuta told Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry that he can’t afford to slack off in AEW.

“AEW is such a competitive environment but in the best way possible. It’s very positive and uplifting but there’s just so much talent that you have no choice but to either level up or get left behind.

“So, I think being put in that environment has really helped me out and it’s allowed me to grow as both a wrestler and just a human being, being around all of these people that I respect so much and who have done it for years and years.

“It’s an environment where you really have to get stronger, get better, or else you’re gonna get left behind. So, being in AEW I think has been the best thing for my career, hands down.”

On AEW TV, Yuta has found himself fighting for the respect of the Blackpool Combat Club. He made significant progress after William Regal shook his hand following a war against Moxley.

