AEW Rampage Results (4/8): Moxley vs. Yuta, Owen Hart Qualifier, Danielson vs. Trent

AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. Jon Moxley battled Wheeler Yuta in the main event. Bryan Danielson faced Trent Beretta in the opening match. Red Velvet faced Willow Nightingale in a qualifying match for the women’s Owen Hart Tournament. It was announced that Minoru Suzuki will defend the ROH TV Championship against Samoa Joe on Dynamite next week.

Rampage Results (4/8)

Bryan Danielson def. Trent Beretta via submission
Swerve Strickland def. QT Marshall
Red Velvet def. Willow Nightingale to qualify for the women's Owen Hart Tournament
Jon Moxley def. Wheeler Yuta

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson def. Trent Beretta

Bryan Danielson battled Trent Beretta in the first match of the show. William Regal joined commentary for the match. Danielson controlled the action early with some kicks to Trent’s back. Trent battled back with an elbow to the face and some chops to the chest. Danielson went for a Headlock but Trent countered into a Suplex.

Trent knocked Bryan to the outside and went for a Suicide Dive but Danielson countered with a kick. Bryan then went for a Suicide Dive of his own but Trent countered with a Saito Suplex on the floor. Danielson sent Trent into the steel steps as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Danielson hit a Suplex and climbed to the top rope. Trent met him at the top turnbuckle and connected with a Superplex. Trent followed it up with a German Suplex and then sent Bryan to the corner. Danielson went for the Dragon Sleeper but Trent was able to get to the ropes to break it up.

The action returned to the top turnbuckle and Danielson went for a Belly to Belly but Trent countered and landed on him in a Crossbody of sorts for a near fall. Danielson battled back and hit the Gotch Piledriver and then applied a Cravat for the submission victory.

Sammy Guevara Wants Another TNT Title Match

Dan Lambert, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page came to the ring to a poor reception from the crowd. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti interrupted to a reaction that wasn’t any better. Guevara and Conti called Dan Lambert a sexist for his previous remarks and Lambert poked fun at the couple taking a nude photo with the TNT Championship. Ethan Page shouted that Sammy & Tay are a PR nightmare waiting to happen and that got a pop from the crowd. Sammy then told Ethan that he doesn’t care about his kid. Sammy warned that they will keep interrupting them every week until he gets another shot at the TNT Championship.

I’m a good ass Dad



Swerve Strickland def. QT Marshall

QT Marshall faced Swerve Strickland this week on Rampage. QT got in some offense early and kept Strickland on the mat as Rampage went to a break. When Rampage returned, Stickland connected with a couple strikes and leveled QT with a shoulder tackle.

Strickland fired up the crowd and hit a flying uppercut to the back. Marshall hobbled up and hit Swerve with an Arm Drag. QT signaled for the Diamond Cutter but Swerve blocked it. Strickland hit a Dropkick and followed it up with the Flatliner. Strickland delivered a kick to the back of QT’s head for the pinfall victory.

After the match, FTW Champion Ricky Starks said that they have some unfinished business. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs will face Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee next week on Dynamite.

Red Velvet Qualified For The Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

Willow Nightingale faced Red Velvet in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier. Willow dominated early and kept Red Velvet on the canvas. Velvet tried to battle back but Nightgale caught her with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Willow followed it up with a Body Slam and went for a Senton but Velvet got out of the way. Willow climbed to the top rope and went for a Moonsault but Red Velvet rolled out of the way. Red Velvet connected with a Slingblade and then Double Knees to the back. Red Velvet hit a kick to the face but Willow responded with a big Spinebuster for a near fall. Velvet battled back and won the match with a spin kick. Red Velvet has qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament.

Wheeler Yuta Joined Blackpool Combat Club After Losing To Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley faced ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the main event. Wheeler leaped through the ropes and leveled Moxley with a dive to start off the action. The match spilled into the crowd and the two traded punches. Wheeler took control and brought Moxley back into the ring. Jon connected with a German Suplex and followed it up with some chops in the corner.Wheeler hit an Atomic Drop but Moxley shrugged it off and launched him out of the ring. Moxley unloaded some more strikes and Wheeler Yuta was busted open as Rampage went to a commercial break.

Yuta knocked Moxley out of the ring and set him up on a table. Wheeler connected with a Splash off the top rope and through the table below. Moxley and Yuta returned to the ring and Jon waited in the corner. Yuta had an absurd amount of blood pouring from his face as he connected with a couple German Suplexes. Moxley went for a Clothesline but Wheeler ducked and connected with a slam.

Yuta started unloading kicks to Moxley’s face and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Wheeler hit a Splash and went for the cover but Jon powered out at two. Wheeler quickly applied the Lebell Lock on Moxley in the middle of the ring but Jon escaped. Moxley connected with a lariat and went for the cover but Wheeler powered out at the last moment.

Moxley and Yuta traded punches and Jon got the better of the exchange. Yuta leaped off the top rope but Jon booted him in the midsection. Moxley planted Wheeler with the Paradigm Shift and went for the cover but Yuta kicked out at two. Moxley couldn’t believe it and then got Yuta in the Bulldog Choke.

Wheeler refused to tap out and Moxley started hitting him with knee strikes to the face. Yuta got Moxley in the Bulldog Choke in the middle of the ring. Moxley escaped and unloaded a bunch of elbow strikes to Wheeler’s face until he finally dropped. Moxley followed it up with a boot to the face and another Paradigm Shift but Yuta kicked out again! Moxley put the Bulldog Choke on again and Yuta passed out.

After the match, William Regal and Bryan Danielson came down to the ring. Regal made it seem like they were going to attack but instead shook Yuta’s hand. Yuta wrote BCC in blood on his chest for Blackpool Combat Club.

