William Regal Bids Farewell to the Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal is bidding farewell to the Blackpool Combat Club once and for all. Regal appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite in a backstage segment that will serve as his final appearance for All Elite Wrestling.

With BCC members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta standing in the ring, Regal said it’s time for him to move on. He gave the group one final ‘lesson’ on his way out.

He urged Moxley, Castagnoli, Yuta and Bryan Danielson to “always stay one step ahead and make sure you have eyes in the back of your head.”

Regal’s Farewell to the Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal posted an official farewell to the BCC on Thursday morning.

He wrote on Twitter:

To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again….. – William Regal

He included a link to the song “Far Far Away” by the band Slade: