William Regal On Who Talked Him Into Joining AEW

William Regal was ready to finally take some time off from wrestling after over three decades following his WWE release, but Bryan Danielson talked him into joining AEW.

The former NXT General Manager recently had an interview with Talk Sport. He discussed things such as the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club and more.

Speaking about his release from WWE, Regal said that he was ready to take a year off to just guide his son. However, Bryan reached out to him about joining AEW:

“I was ready to just have a year off and do nothing but talk with my son and guide him through what he’s doing. And then Bryan called me. And if it hadn’t of been Bryan calling me, I wouldn’t probably be here now. Nobody else would have talked me into this.”

William Regal said that Danielson is like another son to him. He then explained how quickly his AEW deal was put together:

“We have a 22-year relationship, but he is like another son to me. There was just no questions asked. It was to come and do something with Bryan, but they didn’t even tell me what. ‘Course I will, yeah.’ A few days later, I was having conversations with AEW and then two weeks later I was at the pay-per-view,”

Regal was released from his WWE contract in January this year. He made his surprise AEW debut during the Revolution PPV in March. He broke up a fight between Danielson and Jon Moxley and later formed a team with them.