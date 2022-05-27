Bryan Danielson On How William Regal Helped Him During His Retirement

William Regal is not only a wrestling coach for Bryan Danielson but a mentor in life as well. It’s only fitting that the two are now getting to share the screen alongside members of the Blackpool Combat Club. Though according to Bryan, he never thought it would be possible because he believed WWE would not let someone like Regal go.

The former world champion recently spoke to WrestleRant Radio. During the talk, he was asked if he ever envisioned forming a team with William Regal in AEW like he has. Bryan said that he never thought it would be possible. He then told a story about how the legendary wrestler helped him during his retirement when WWE made him the General Manager of SmackDown in 2016:

“To be fair, I never thought WWE would let him go. Because he is such a valuable commodity and all the talent loves him. Right? He’s helped a lot of talent more than just like in-ring wrestling. I’ll give you an example for me specifically, when I was forced to retire. Then they brought me in as GM.” recalled Bryan Danielson,

He continued, “I was actually relatively settled at ‘Okay, I get it, I should probably retire,’ They had wanted me to retire. But then when they brought me in as the GM. All of a sudden now I’m forced to be around wrestling. It was driving me crazy. It was making me ready to quit. Regal was the one who talked me off the ledge. He is always great with advice. He has a lot of perspective, given that he has been in wrestling since the mid-80s.”

