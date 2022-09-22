William Regal Weighs In On a Blackpool Combat Club Heel Turn

William Regal isn’t interested in a Blackpool Combat Club heel turn but isn’t against the idea either.

The group came together earlier this year, with the name being the brain-child of Jon Moxley, not Regal as many believe.

The BCC consists of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta with Regal serving as manager.

Couldn’t Give a Jot

William Regal is no stranger to being a heel, but isn’t fully on board with returning to his darker routes.

Speaking on the appropriately titled ‘Gentleman Villain’ podcast, Regal said that the group isn’t looking for cheers or boos from fans.

“None of us [in the Blackpool Combat Club] could care less, a mere jot, whether we’re booed or cheered. If people cheer us, great. If they boo us, great. We’ll lean into that. William Regal.

Speaking about the group being booed at All Out, where Moxley faced home-town hero CM Punk, Regal enjoyed the experience.

“Going out with Jon Moxley the other week and getting booed out of the building in Chicago, like music to my ears. I haven’t had that for a long time, since I was 41 or 42 [Regal is now 54 years old.]

“Like Music to my Ears.” William Regal on being booed at AEW All Out 2022.

“It was wonderful because that’s what I thrive on. The word on the tin. Villain. I like getting it. I went out of my ways to get boos and I haven’t. Because after a while in WWE when I was still wrestling, people were cheering me because I think they were just happy I was still alive [laughs.] I wasn’t dead!”

A Future Heel Turn?

Regal spent years of his career as a villain, hence the title of his podcast, but believes his days as being a character are behind him.

When asked by co-host Matt Koon if he could be a villain again, Regal said he could, but hopes to avoid the turn, believing it would take the focus off others.

“You have no idea. If I ever have to do that again [I am ready.] This is going to be a weird thing to say, but I hope it doesn’t.

“The only reason I hope it doesn’t is not because of me. I hope it’s the person I’m walking out with who’s getting the boos if they want them, and it’s not about me.”

On this week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Moxley defeated fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson to win his fourth AEW World Championship.

