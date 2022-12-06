William Regal’s Return has been Discussed for Months in WWE NXT (Report)

William Regal is expected to return to WWE in the near future, but this is something that the NXT roster has been waiting on.

Regal was released in January of this year from his role with the gold brand, as part of sweeping cuts to the backstage crew in NXT.

The former WWE Intercontinental, European, and Tag Team Champion would debut for AEW at the Revolution Pay-Per-View in March 2023.

Discussion

After being written off AEW TV last week with an attack by MJF, it has been reported that Regal will be finishing up with the promotion this month.

One popular theory among fans is that Tony Khan had an agreement with Regal, stating that if Triple H took control of the company, then he’d be allowed to return.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that this idea has been discussed for months among the NXT roster.

“This is a story that goes back in NXT months, and months ago. They believed that story whenever it first happened. Some don’t believe it, but it’s a story that’s been going around NXT for MONTHS.” Bryan Alverez.

Neither WWE, Khan, nor Regal have publicly confirmed reports that he is set to leave All Elite Wrestling and return to WWE.

Departure

Regal’s departure from AEW has come as a shock to fans, as the British legend has been featured prominently since arriving as part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Speaking to Sportskeeda last week, EC3 claimed that what he was told is that Regal “immediately” regretted joining the promotion earlier this year.

It is claimed that Regal took issue with the “maturity issue” with management, though sources have labeled the rumor of AEW’s roster not listening to Regal as ‘completely inaccurate.’