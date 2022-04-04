William Regal Reacts To Triple H’s Emotional WrestleMania Moment: “Job Done Pal”

William Regal has reacted to Triple H officially cementing the end of his wrestling career at night two of WrestleMania 38.

The wrestling veteran took on his Twitter to comment on The Game’s gesture of leaving his boots in the ring at the grandest stage of them all.

Regal noted how he and Triple H worked together for 28 years. They went through many ups and downs and helped many people get the opportunity they deserved:

“For 28 years we did our bit together, through up’s and down and some bad but mostly good decisions, to be Pro’s and make the job right. Lots of people got opportunities and made memories for themselves. Job done pal.x”

William Regal And Triple H

William Regal got his first major opportunity in wrestling when he joined WCW in early 1993. Triple H followed in his footsteps when he signed a contract with the promotion a year later.

The two went on to become big stars and have lengthy on-screen careers for WWE, before transitioning to a more behind the scene role in the company.

Regal became a talent scout for WWE. He was an integral part of Triple H’s team in NXT before being released by the promotion in January this year.