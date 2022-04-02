Saturday, April 2, 2022
HomeNewsNXT News

VIDEO: Triple H Appears At NXT Stand & Deliver, Gives Tommaso Ciampa Proper Sendoff

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Triple H Tommaso Ciampa
(via WWE)

Triple H made a surprise appearance during NXT Stand & Deliver.

The event took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas just hours before night one of WrestleMania 38. On the card, Tommaso Ciampa was pinned by Tony D’Angelo, seemingly marking the end of his NXT run and the start of a transition to the main roster.

As Ciampa was walking up the ramp after the match a familiar theme song played. Triple H made his way out and hugged Ciampa.

“The Game” recently announced his retirement from in-ring action during an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The WWE Hall of Famer (as a member of DX) has a defibrillator in his chest as a result of heart failure.

Fightful had reported that Triple H surprised talent by showing up at a meeting before the WrestleMania festivities began.

Related Articles
Fernando Quiles Jr.
Fernando has been covering combat sports and wrestling for over a decade. He currently writes for SEScoops, BJPenn.com, and Middle Easy. He's also worked with CSI Sports, MMA News, and MMAMania.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.