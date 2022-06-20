William Regal Credits Vince McMahon with Saving His Life In 1999

William Regal believes that the WWE chairman Vince McMahon unknowingly helped save his life when the company paid for his surgery during the Attitude Era.

The former NXT General Manager recently had an interview with Gentleman Villain podcast. Among other things, he talked his relationship with the WWE owner.

The AEW star claimed that he never tried to get too friendly with Mr McMahon. Regal always knew that McMahon was his boss:

“I’ve always known he’s my boss, so I have never got too friendly with him because I knew one day, he might want to fire me. I’ve had an incredible, always polite, great working relationship with him,”

‘I Owe Him My Life’: William Regal

Though despite getting released from the promotion, William Regal claimed that he will always have a loyalty towards the WWE owner. This is because he authorized a surgery in 1999 without which Regal believes he would have died:

“So, I owe him my life. When I had my neck surgery, he might not have even known but it was his company that paid me to get the best surgeon, the only surgeon in the world who could do the surgery that I needed,”

William Regal was released from WWE earlier this year after over two decades with the company. He has since joined AEW and formed a faction with Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta.

