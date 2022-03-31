WrestleMania 38 Stage: First Look Photos

We have some first look photos at the WrestleMania 38 stage and production setup.

WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Twitter user @ImTheBossLegit has provided an exclusive look at how things are coming together.

As you’ll see below, WWE is once again utilizing huge stars as the focal point of the set design. This is a nod to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, who play at the stadium.

