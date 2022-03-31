Saturday, April 2, 2022
WrestleMania 38 Stage: First Look Photos

By Michael Reichlin
We have some first look photos at the WrestleMania 38 stage and production setup.

WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Twitter user @ImTheBossLegit has provided an exclusive look at how things are coming together.

As you’ll see below, WWE is once again utilizing huge stars as the focal point of the set design. This is a nod to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, who play at the stadium.

Join us here at SEScoops all weekend for our ongoing news coverage of WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania.

Image
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
