WrestleMania 40 Logo Revealed at Extreme Rules

Sunday night’s Extreme Rule premiere live event wasn’t the only PLE to make an impact as WWE‘s biggest show of the year decided to drop some news.

WrestleMania 40 logo reveals the return of Roman numerals

First look at the WrestleMania 40 (WrestleMania XL) logo for Mania in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field #WWE pic.twitter.com/FKMcWy2xKf — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 8, 2022

Jon Alba tweeted the logo reveal and the most notable aspect is that the logo for WrestleMania‘s 40th edition in Philadelphia – hence the cracked Liberty Bell – showed the return of Roman numerals.

It’s been a decade since Roman numerals were on the logos and posters for WWE’s biggest show. The last to have them was WrestleMania XXX (2014) in New Orleans that saw the culmination of the then Daniel Bryan’s babyface run. While fans have referred to the intervening shows by their numbered editions, this is the first official WWE WrestleMania logo to feature the numerals.

Of course, WWE still has to course through 2023 before they head to Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL. The 39th edition of WrestleMania takes place April 1 and 2 in Inglewood, California from SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

WWE brought back the “WrestleMania goes Hollywood” theme for the 2023 show that was so popular for WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, home to the Lakers and Clippers.

WrestleMania XL takes place April 6 and 7 from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will broadcast from Liberty Financial Field, home to the Eagles and Temple Owls.