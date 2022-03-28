WrestleMania Music Acts Announced, Watch at Dave & Busters

WWE has announced the music acts who will perform America The Beautiful this weekend at WrestleMania. Brantley Gilbert will do the honors on WrestleMania Saturday, while Jessie James Decker will kick off the action for WrestleMania Sunday.

“Brantley and Jessie are the latest in a long line of renowned artists who have opened WWE’s biggest event of the year and we look forward to them continuing this great tradition across consecutive nights at WrestleMania 38,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

“It’s such a pleasure to be invited to perform at WrestleMania 38,” said Gilbert. “I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday night, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it. See you there!”

“It is always an honor to sing America the Beautiful,” said Decker. “It is a song that means so much to me, celebrating the country I love. Thank you WWE for having me. I can’t wait to be a part of WrestleMania 38.”

WWE has already announced DJ Valentino Khan will perform at the event.

WWE Partners with Dave & Busters

WWE is bringing its monthly premium live events to Dave & Busters locations across the United States, starting with WrestleMania 38.

“Dave & Buster’s is a staple of fun and entertainment in the United States and that matches the energy of WWE Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania,” said Emilio Revelo, WWE Vice President. “We are excited about this year-round partnership and meeting new and existing fans at a place they truly enjoy.”

Dave & Buster’s has over 140 locations nationwide. To locate a Dave & Buster’s showing WrestleMania, JoeHandPromotions.com.

WrestleMania 38 is also being shown in select movie theaters across the United States, presented by Fathom Events.