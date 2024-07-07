Wrestling Community Raises Over $20K For Kevin Sullivan GoFundMe

The wrestling community is often unfairly burdened with having a “bad” reputation, especially when it comes to online discourse over recent years. However, there are plenty of examples of the community rising to the occasion in times of need. The most recent example of the community’s tendency to step up for social good is wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan’s recent GoFundMe campaign.

Kevin Sullivan has been a prominent figure in the professional wrestling industry for many decades, making a notable impact as a wrestler, manager, and backstage producer in nearly every promotion he’s participated in. Unfortunately, the former WCW Tag Team Champion has recently experienced significant health issues. On July 5th, The 74-year-old’s family created a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses.

“On May 12th, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis. This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home.” Kevin Sullivan GoFundMe Page

Nicole Sullivan set up the GoFundMe, which states that the funds raised would help cover medical expenses, transportation costs, occupational and physical therapy, and much-needed at-home nursing care.

Once the news of Sullivan’s situation reached the public, fans and those within the professional wrestling industry rushed to support The Taskmaster. At approximately 5 p.m. EST on July 5th, the campaign had only accumulated about $3,000. However, as of this writing, we’re proud to report that the campaign has well exceeded it’s goal, with over 220 supporters raising nearly $25,000 for the ring veteran.

The Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan needs help. Got news today that my friend of over 50 years needs help. If you can help him out, it would be highly appreciated. Read it all on the GoFund me page set up for him. @WSI_YouTube https://t.co/kqFdjaGlv1 — ??. ????? (@DirtyDMantell) July 5, 2024

Some of the biggest contributors to Kevin Sullivan’s GoFundMe came from top names in the wrestling industry. These included Jim Cornette, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, AEW’s FTW Champion Chris Jericho, former TNA Executive Scott D’Amore, and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

We at SEScoops encourage all who can to donate to Kevin Sullivan’s GoFundMe campaign, which can be found here:

SEScoops sends sincere wishes for good health to Kevin Sullivan and his family.