Triple H & WWE Honor Kevin Sullivan After His Passing

Triple H is well aware of the impact Kevin Sullivan left on pro wrestling after the legend passed away at the age of 74.

Sullivan suffered several health complications after being involved in a car accident back and the news broke Friday morning that ‘The Taskmaster’ had passed.

WWE made a post on social media extending their condolences to the Sullivan family following the tragic loss and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque penned a nice tribute to Sullivan, as ‘The Game’ respected the pro wrestling game of his influential colleague.

“Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans.”

Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans. https://t.co/uEz12aiKGQ — Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2024

Sullivan never had an extended run in WWE, but his impact in the world of wrestling is clearly indelible. While working with Championship Wrestling from Florida, Sullivan designed a persona stemming off the “Satanic Panic” of the 1980s. The act caused plenty of controversy and he also stemmed that into the cult-like Varsity Club faction. It’s pretty undeniable that the Wyatt Family and the new Wyatt Sicks faction would have never taken place if it wasn’t for Sullivan laying the groundwork decades ago.

Sullivan can also be credited as one of the names to have WWE against the ropes during the Monday Night Wars as he was a major part of the development of the NWO.

We at SEScoops would like to send our prayers and thoughts to Sullivan, his family, friends and fans at this time.

