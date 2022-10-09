WWE & AEW Stars React To Bray Wyatt’s Return At Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt returned tonight at the conclusion of WWE Extreme Rules.

After Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match, he posed with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on the entrance ramp.

The lights in Wells Fargo Arena went out and the cell phone flashlights kicked on. “He’s got the whole word in his hands” played throughout the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. The camera cut to the Firefly Funhouse that was full of cobwebs and the puppets appeared to be dead.

A door then appeared and a masked man with a lantern walked through it. The man took off his mask to reveal that it was Bray Wyatt underneath and the crowd went crazy.

Bray Wyatt is BACK. The presentation,the crowd, the buildup. Absolutely fucking perfect. What a show #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/NzmyOPHkOw — ??? ???? ???????•??????? ? (@TranquiloSZN) October 9, 2022

WWE & AEW Stars React To Bray Wyatt’s Return

Alexa Bliss was paired with The Fiend and welcomed her old friend back with a tweet following Extreme Rules.

Hello, old friend. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 9, 2022

Bray’s old friend and current AEW star Matt Hardy welcomed Bray back with a GIF of the two hugging at WrestleMania.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet claimed that Bray got the Road Warrior pop and Cathy Kelley stated that she got goosebumps. Cathy was recently re-hired by WWE after exiting the company in 2020.

Former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman said that she was so proud of him. The couple have two children together.

Holy shit! So damn proud of you baby. ? @Windham6 — Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) October 9, 2022

T-Bar, Cora Jade, and Johnny Gargano all reacted to the 35-year-old’s return to the company. Johnny Wrestling shared a GIF of him astonished during a WWE Watchalong back in the day during The Fiend’s entrance.

That was so good I don’t even know what the f to say. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 9, 2022

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee took to Twitter to share screenshots of his television of the amazing moment.