WWE Censors Sasha Banks Fan Sign on SmackDown

It seems WWE officials are going out of their way to clear Sasha Banks‘ name from its programming.

The June 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The show featured an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Riddle.

After the match, Brock Lesnar returned and attacked The Bloodline.

Fans also took notice of something rather interesting following a Money in the Bank qualifying match between Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler.

WWE Digitally Removes Sasha Banks Fan Sign

After Rodriguez defeated Baszler, a camera shot captured a sign in the crowd that read “Sasha Krew 4 Life.” The production team quickly cut away to a view of the two MITB briefcases hanging above the ring.

While some may have thought there wasn’t much to this, WWE later released an image on its website with the fan sign edited to remove Sasha’s name entirely.

(via WWE)

Sasha had been suspended by WWE along with Naomi for walking out of the May 16 episode of WWE Raw. Raj Giri was the first to report that Banks was released by WWE. Other trusted names in the industry later backed Giri’s report.

There has been no word on Naomi’s status with the company at this time, other than she remains suspended.