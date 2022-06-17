WWE SmackDown Results (6/17/22): Roman Reigns vs. Riddle, Brock Lesnar Returns, Vince McMahon Appears

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed Universal WWE Championship against Riddle in the main event. Vince McMahon made an appearance tonight after it was announced that he was stepping down as WWE Chairman. In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that The Usos will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank.

WWE SmackDown Results

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

New Day def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler in a Money in the Bank Qualifying match

Roman Reigns def. Riddle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Share your thoughts in the comment section below and refresh the page during SmackDown for live updates.

Vince McMahon Briefly Appeared, Riddle Vowed To Win Title Tonight

Vince McMahon kicked off the show and got a cheap pop from the crowd by mentioning Minnesota. McMahon noted WWE’s slogan “then, now, forever, and together” and left the ring after welcoming everyone to SmackDown.

Riddle made his way to the ring and vowed to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship later tonight. Riddle then rolled a video package highlighting the history between RK-Bro and The Bloodline. He said he has been waiting a long time for this opportunity and he knows all of his friends and family are watching at home. Riddle added that Randy Orton is watching at home and the crowd broke out in a “Randy!” chant. He wished Orton the best of luck and got emotional while saying how much everyone misses him.

Madcap Moss Got The Last Laugh, Happy Corbin & Pat McAfee

Madcap Moss battled Happy Corbin one final time in a bout billed as a Last Laugh match. Corbin got the advantage early and beat Madcap down in the corner of the ring. Corbin continued to beat him down as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Corbin connected with Deep Six and went for the cover but Moss kicked out at two. Madcap Moss battled back and planted Corbin with two Punchlines for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Moss grabbed the microphone and laughed at Corbin. Happy Corbin then grabbed the microphone and addressed Pat McAfee. Corbin said he’s known Pat for a long time and he has heard the jokes he made about him. Happy noted that Pat coined the phrase “bum ass Corbin” and threatened to beat him so bad that he wished he was dead.

Pat McAfee then grabbed a microphone and started a “bum ass Corbin” chant. McAfee added that he thought the Last Laugh match meant that Happy would get laughed out of the arena. Pat asked the crowd to help him laugh Corbin out of the arena and the crowd obliged.

Natalya Warned Ronda Rousey

Natalya cut a backstage promo and boasted about trapping Ronda Rousey in the Sharpshooter last week. Natalya added that Rousey is not here tonight and is at home licking her wounds. She claimed that her Sharpshooter breaks bones, tears tendons, and humbles champions. Natalya vowed to be the first woman in WWE history to make Rousey tap out and become SmackDown Women’s Champion for the 2nd time at WWE Money in the Bank.

New Day def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods squared off with Shanky & Jinder Mahal in a tag team match. Shanky dominated the match early but decided to take a break to show off his dance moves as Xavier Woods played the trombone. Jinder Mahal got pissed and tagged himself in. Kofi then quickly planted Jinder Mahal with the SOS for the pinfall victory. After the match, Shanky continued his dancing and argued with Jinder Mahal.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Are In The MITB Ladder Match

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre made their way to the ring. WWE official Adam Pearce was in the ring as well as the two superstars argued about who should be put in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Sheamus noted that McIntyre has been cashed in on in the past. Pearce rolled footage of Sheamus and McIntyre’s qualifying match ending in a disqualification last week.

Pearce announced that Sheamus was in the match and the Celtic Warrior celebrated. Sheamus laughed into the microphone and mocked McIntyre. Drew responded with a Clothesline that sent Sheamus out of the ring. Adam Pearce then announced that Drew McIntyre was also in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Sheamus threw a tantrum and ran into a Claymore from McInyre to end the segment.

Raquel Rodriguez Qualified For The MITB Ladder Match

Shayna Baszler faced Raquel Rodriguez in a MITB Qualifying match tonight. Lacey Evans joined commentary for the match. Rodriguez sent Shayna flying into the turnbuckle to start off the action. Baszler rolled to the ring apron and Raquel followed her. Shayna tied up Rodriguez’ leg in the ropes and stomped on it. Raquel hobbled to the corner to buy herself some time but Shayna went right after her. Shayna connected with a kick to the injured leg as Shotzi & Aliyah were shown watching backstage.

Baszler followed it up with a boot to the face and went for the cover but Raquel powered out at two. Shayna went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Rodriguez blocked it and bashed the Queen of Spades into the turnbuckle. Raquel followed it up with a Chokeslam for the pinfall victory. Raquel Rodriguez has qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Max Dupri Didn’t Reveal His Clients

Max Durpi was set to announce his first clients tonight and a spotlight was set up in the ring. However, Dupri was pissed with the lighting and confronted Adam Pearce. Max announced that Pearce will not see the “beautiful faced and hard bodies” of his clients until his standards are met. Thus, we will have to wait for Max Dupri to debut the clients of Maximum Male Models.

Roman Reigns Retained, Brock Lesnar Returned

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle in tonight’s main event. Paul Heyman and The Usos accompanied Roman Reigns to the ring.

Before the match, two qualifying matches and an Intercontinental Championship rematch were announced for next week’s episode of SmackDown:

MITB Qualifier: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

MITB Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet

Riddle went after Reigns to begin the action and unloaded strikes in the corner of the ring. The Tribal Chief shrugged them off and bashed Riddle in the face with a right hand. Riddle battled back and planted the champion with a Fisherman’s Suplex. Roman rolled out of the ring to regroup but Riddle caught him with a springboard Moonsault as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Riddle connected with an Exploder Suplex and went for a Senton but Roman got his knees up. When SmackDown returned from a break, Reigns was in control and planted Riddle with a Uranage. Roman followed it up with the Superman Punch and went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at two.

Riddle battled back with an RKO out of nowhere but Roman kicked out. Riddle went for another one but Reigns dodged it. Roman Reigns then leveled Riddle with a Spear to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman’s epic title reign has now reached 657 days.

After the match, Reigns boasted that there is nobody left for him to face. Roman added that he recked Riddle and now he’s leaving. Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him and posed with The Bloodline to close the show.

Brock Lesnar‘s theme hit and The Beast showed up on the entrance ramp. Lesnar was sporting his cowboy hat and got in the ring with The Tribal Chief as the crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”. Lesnar and Reigns stared at each other in the ring and Brock smiled. Lesnar took off his cowboy hat and extended his hand to Roman. Reigns took a look at it but Lesnar planted Roman with an F5. Brock hit Jimmy and Jey with an F5 as well and posed for the crowd to close the show.