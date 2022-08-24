WWE Changes Plans for NXT 2.0 Stable Amid Call-Up Rumors

On last week’s NXT Heatwave special, Santos Escobar lost to Tony D’Angelo in a ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match.

Given that Escobar had teased a call-up to the main roster during the WWE WrestleMania 39 tickets launch event, his lost to Escobar wasn’t too surprising.

The Call-Up

It appears to be just a matter of time before Santos Escobar is called up to WWE’s main roster, but it doesn’t look like he will be going alone.

On last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, Escobar pulled up in his SUV in the parking lot, where he was greeted by Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez, members of Legado Del Fantasma.

Escobar asked the group if they really thought he’d leave WWE NXT 2.0 without them, and teased the entire group’s call-up.

“You didn’t think I was going to leave without you, did you? La Familia stays together. So, you ready to go?” Santos Escobar

All members of Legado Del Fantasma got in the SUV and drove away from WWE NXT 2.0, signifying the end of the group on the brand.

A Change of Plans

Legado Del Fantasma are seemingly coming to the main roster soon, but that wasn’t always the plan.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said how there were plans in place for Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro to become part of Tony D’Angelo’s ‘family.’

The pair have been appearing as associates of D’Angelo during this past week’s NXT Live events in Florida.

Those plans have seemingly been scrapped based on last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.