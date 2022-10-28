WWE Considering Big Change for Money in the Bank

Triple H has already made changes to the 2023 WWE premium live event schedule as he nixed the Day 1 and Hell in a Cell shows. He is also looking to go away from gimmick-themed shows.

Some fans think WWE should make a change to the Money in the Bank event with it being moved back to WrestleMania instead of its stand-alone event.

WrestleMania to Host MITB Again?

While speaking with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes noted that WWE has talked about bringing Money in the Bank back to WrestleMania.

“Putting Money in the Bank on WrestleMania, one night women’s and one night men’s is something I’ve heard. I know since Hunter has taken over, the idea of one night women and one night men is alive.”

The person behind the Twitter account did explain that while WWE is considering the idea, this person doesn’t think it will happen.

“I don’t think they’re going to do that. Let’s say Money in the Bank was scheduled for Allegiant Stadium, and they’re hoping to get 50,000 people. If you can do that on the back of Money in the Bank, I don’t think you put that show in the garbage and put the matches WrestleMania.”

In July, Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but the show was moved to MGM Grand Garden Arena due to poor ticket sales.