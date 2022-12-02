WWE Considering Huge Stipulation Match for Royal Rumble 2023 PLE

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will see two Rumble matches as expected, but another high-profile stipulation match could be in the works.

With WWE scrapping its Day 1 event, the Royal Rumble will be the first Premium Live Event of 2023 and the starting point on the road to WrestleMania.

A Cold Day in Hell

In addition to the two Royal Rumble matches, WWE is considering bringing the Hell in a Cell match to next month’s event.

That’s according to Wrestling News, which reports that there has been “talk” about a match on the card.

There's been talk in WWE about a Hell in a Cell match happening at the Royal Rumble PLE. — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 1, 2022

If it goes ahead, this will be the first Hell in a Cell match in the history of the Royal Rumble, and the earliest in the year a Hell in a Cell match has ever happened.

Hell in a Cell

Since 2009, the Hell in a Cell match has had its own Premium Live Event, and has rarely been used outside of that show.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Hell in a Cell PLE was “completely dead,” thanks to decisions made by Triple H.

The Game has been vocal about using stipulation matches when the storyline calls for it, instead of when it’s the right time of the year.

At the Survivor Series WarGames post-show press conference, the WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations described Hell in a Cell as a “blow-off match” which should mark the end of a feud.

Triple H’s career saw him enter Hell in a Cell nine times, and won six of his matches in the structure.