Report: 13-Year WWE Event “Completely Dead” Thanks to Triple H

One of WWE‘s staple events of the past 13 years is said to be “completely dead” as part of changes made under the new regime.

Since July, Triple H has operated as both Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations, implementing several changes.

The Game’s tenure has seen several released Superstars be rehired, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row among others.

Completely Dead

Triple H isn’t just changing the rosters of WWE, but is also changing the line-up of Premium Live Events. According to Wrestle Votes, the annual Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event is said to be “completely dead” and will not return next year.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Wrestle Votes explained Triple H’s personal attachment to the stipulation.

“That match, from what I understand, means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he’s had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey, so they’ve been feuding for six weeks. They got to be there now because the calendar says so… That’s not going to happen anymore.” Wrestle Votes.

Triple H entered Hell in a Cell for the first time at No Way Out 2000 with a victory over Cactus Jack, and has competed in the match nine times.

The King of Kings has the second most Cell appearances (behind The Undertaker at 14) and boasts a 66.6% win rate.

It is believed that the stipulation will still be used but only when the storyline demands it.

More Changes

WWE Hell in a Cell may be finished as an event, but it may not be the only show on the chopping block.

This month, it was reported that WWE’s new regime will move away from stipulation events, meaning shows like Elimination Chamber and WWE TLC could also be scrapped.

WWE is also reportedly interested in hosting more international Premium Live Events, following the monumental success of WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.