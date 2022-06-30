WWE Considering Calling up Two NXT Names for Main Roster

Two NXT prospects are said to be on the radar of WWE management for potential callups to the main roster.

WWE has made many changes to NXT over the years. The brand has gone from the black and gold look to a more colorful vibe. With its current iteration also came a change in direction.

NXT is now a true developmental system, preparing stars for the main roster. It’s no longer considered its own top brand filled with high-level indie talent and international stars.

It appears WWE feels two NXT talents have been doing well enough to potentially earn main roster spots.

Sanaga & Xyon Quinn to the Main Roster?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that WWE management is mulling over the possibility of adding Sanga and Xyon Quinn to the main roster.

Furthermore, Meltzer claims WWE sees Quinn as “the total package.”

Sanga and Quinn shared the ring on the June 28 episode of NXT 2.0. Sanga emerged victorious.

It’s unknown which brands are being discussed should Sanga and Xyon Quinn make the jump to the main roster.

At the moment, SmackDown is depleted of babyfaces so perhaps Sanga could be a good fit there but nothing has been confirmed.