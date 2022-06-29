WWE NXT 2.0 Results (6/28): #1 Contenders Match, Breakker Has A Showdown

The June 28, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter via pinfall in 13:46 to become number one contenders

Giovani Vinci defeated Ikeman Jiro via pinfall in 2:59.

Kiana James defeated Indi Hartwell via pinfall in 3:51.

Joe Gacy, Dyad 1, and Dyad 2 defeated The Diamond Mine via pinfall in 13:56.

Sanga defeated Xyon Quinn via pinfall in 5:08.

Nikkita Lyons defeated Mandy Rose via apparent DQ in 5:29 in a non-title match.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance took place in a #1 contenders match to determine who will challenge Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Last week, Perez and Jade came out to confront Toxic Attraction. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose warned Perez not to challenge her, which led to Perez saying she had a swerve as she was going to use her NXT Breakout Tournament victory to team with Jade to challenge Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for the titles. Carter and Chance came out and a brawl broke out.

The match opened the show. Jade and Perez went over with their finisher. They will challenge Toxic Attraction next week for the gold.

Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes Meet Face-To-Face

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Cameron Grimes on next week’s show so this week they had one final showdown before competing.

Grimes said if Bron loses the title then he will just get called up to the main roster and put on the SummerSlam card. He said when he lost the North American Title, he decided to go after Bron because he doesn’t have a back-up plan. He said Bron doesn’t have a back-up plan because wrestling is just that because he couldn’t make it in the NFL. Bron said next week, he will spear him in half and will make him regret challenging for the title. Bron said he’s bigger and stronger than Grimes.

Cameron said Bron doesn’t have his heart and Bron’s daddy didn’t have it either. They brawled with Grimes tossing Bron into the turnbuckle and it popped off. Grimes said that he might not be able to beat him 100%, but maybe he can if Bron isn’t. Bron sold his shoulder.

Briggs & Jensen Address Their Shocking Title Win

New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen cut a promo about their title win.

Last week, Briggs & Jensen won a fatal four-way elimination match on NXT UK to win the vacant NXT UK Tag Team titles by beating Teoman & Rohan Raja, Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, and Mark Andrews & Wild Boar. They were originally slated to challenge Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith for the titles, but Carter & Smith had to vacate the titles due to Smith suffering a ruptured MCL.

They said they went across the world to fight the best. They said when Carter and Smith get healed up then they will get their title shot. Jensen said that he busted his ass for him and thanked him for picking him. Biggs said that there is one thing left to do and that’s drink some beer. Pretty Deadly came out and said that they couldn’t believe Jensen and Briggs were the champs. They called them dirty and it was time for them to clean the titles up. Deadly bragged about their 200+ day reign. Biggs and Jensen tossed them out of the ring to end the segment.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Giovanni Vinci

Ikemen Jiro vs. Giovanni Vinci took place.

The former Fabian Aichner debuted his new character on NXT two weeks ago by defeating Guru Raaj. The match was set up when Jiro interrupted a backstage interview with Vinci on NXT last week.

Aichner left Imperium when he walked out on the group during a tag team match this past April.

This was a complete squash match as Vinci went over with a powerbomb.