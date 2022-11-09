WWE has “Craziness” Planned for Survivor Series WarGames Matches

Things are going to get ‘crazy’ during the upcoming Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches scheduled for later this month.

WarGames, a staple of the NWA and later WCW, was first used by WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand.

Ths year’s Survivor Series will mark the first time the match type has been used as part of the main roster.

WarGames

With this being the first usage of WarGames on the main roster, there is (unsurprisingly) a lot of excitement around this year’s Survivor Series.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alverez reported that WWE is planning for some “craziness” as part of both matches.

It was added that WWE wants exciting footage that they can use for future video packages of the match.

While WWE already has footage from NXT, many of the Superstars in those matches have since been released.

The only WarGames matches which were filled with still-employed Superstars took place at last year’s NXT WarGames event.

Filling the Cage

At this time, no men have been announced for their WarGames match, but the women’s match is nearly full.

Its been confirmed that Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a mystery partner will face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and two partners.

On this week’s Raw, a backstage segment teased that Rhea Ripley could feud with Belair next, and it’s likely she will be added to the heel team.

If so, then fans can expect Mia Yim to enter the match, who returned on this week’s Raw and attacked Ripley.

Candice LeRae is also a likely candidate to fill out the babyface team, given that she too has had issues with Damage CTRL in recent weeks.