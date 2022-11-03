WWE Crown Jewel Betting Odds

WWE Crown Jewel comes at us this Saturday, live from Saudi Arabia. Despite recent warnings of violence and an “imminent attack” in the nation, WWE has pressed on with running the show. Several members of the WWE crew are already overseas getting ready for the event.

Here are the betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel, courtesy of Bet Online:

Roman Reigns (-5000) is heavily favored to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship over Logan Paul (+1000).

Bianca Belair is a slight favorite (-160) to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley (+120).

The Usos (-4000) are heavily favored to retain their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes (+900).

Asuka and Alexa Bliss (-200) are favorites to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships over Damage CTRL (+150).

Brock Lesnar (-450) is a clear favorite over Bobby Lashley (+275).

Drew McIntyre is a slight favorite (-140) in his steel cage match against Karrion Kross (+100).

Braun Strowman is a heavy favorite (-700) to defeat Omos (+400).

The O.C. (-400) is favored to defeat The Judgment Day (+250).

Keep it locked to SEScoops this weekend, as we’ll be covering WWE Crown Jewel from all angles, including results and news coming out of the event.