Imminent Attack Warning Issued From Iran on Saudi Arabia Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE will present its second and final premium live event of 2022 in Saudi Arabia this Saturday with Crown Jewel.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Saudi Arabia has shared with the United States that they have intelligence about an imminent attack from Iran. The story notes that the attacks are planned for “targets in the kingdom.”

As a result of the warning, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and “several other neighboring states have raised the level of alert for their military forces.”

WWE’s Reaction Following The News

WWE talent is scheduled to fly out to Saudi Arabia this week for Crown Jewel ahead of the show on Saturday. Logan Paul noted that he’s flying out on Tuesday.

However, it appears that nothing has changed on WWE’s end for now as they announced this afternoon Alexa Bliss and Asuka will defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, a rematch from Monday’s Raw that featured the title change between the two teams.

The leader of the group, Bayley, will also be in action at this show as she meets Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a last woman standing match. The show will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

PWInsider reports WWE is set to go forward with the event and have security protocols in case of emergency.