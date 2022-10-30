WWE Crown Jewel: Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

WWE Crown Jewel is the company’s next premium live event.

This year marks the fourth installment of Crown Jewel as a standalone show. It was established in 2018. This year’s event takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel follows October’s Extreme Rules event and precedes the Survivor Series premium live event later on in November.

WWE Crown Jewel Match Card

The following matches are confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2022:

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio)

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage match)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing Match)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes

Check out:

When is WWE Crown Jewel?

WWE Crown Jewel takes place Saturday, November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mrsool Park. The main card of this premium live event starts at 12pm ET / 9am PT. It is an early start time in the United States and North America due to the time zone difference.

How to Watch

WWE Crown Jewel streams live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.