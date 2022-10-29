Bayley Delivers Warning Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel: “I will be the Last One Standing”

Bayley and Bianca Belair have been involved in a bitter rivalry that began last year.

The Role Model was scheduled to face The EST at Money in the Bank 2021 but tore her ACL training before the match.

She returned at this year’s SummerSlam premium live event alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The trio has become known as Damage CTRL in the company. Dakota and IYO are the current Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Bayley battled Bianca in a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules but came up short and The EST retained the RAW Women’s Championship. The two clashed once again on this past Monday’s edition of RAW in a non-title match.

Nikki Cross is no longer almost a superhero and interfered in the match. Bayley capitalized on the interference and pinned the champion. Nikki then attacked Bayley after the match as well.

WWE announced last night during SmackDown that the two rivals will battle once again on November 5th at Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair will put the RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the big title match, Bayley took to Twitter to deliver a message to the RAW Women’s Champion. The Role Model be the last woman standing at Crown Jewel. The 33-year-old noted they are continuing to grow the roles of a woman in Saudi Arabia in her post.

In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel