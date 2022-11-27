WWE Draft: Update on the Timeline for Next Roster Shakeup

WWE officials are discussing when to hold the next WWE Draft, an event that sees the re-shuffling of the Raw and SmackDown rosters.

The most recent WWE Draft took place in October 2021. It was the 16th Draft since the concept was introduced in 2002.

The most significant roster moves from the 2021 WWE Draft saw Charlotte Flair move from Raw to SmackDown and Bianca Belair move from SmackDown to Raw.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the 2022 WWE Draft would take place in September, after WWE Clash at the Castle. We’re now at the end of the November and it’s clear we won’t be getting a draft this year.

2023 WWE Draft

The latest update is that WWE is considering holding a draft after WrestleMania 39, which takes place during the first weekend in April. The news comes courtesy of Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE underwent a significant shakeup during the summer of 2022, with longtime leader Vince McMahon stepping away from WWE for the first time since he took over from his father in 1982. Paul “Triple H” Levesque soon took over the company’s top post and has gotten rave reviews for the changes he’s made to the WWE product since then.

WWE plans out storylines months in advance, so it’s understandable that Triple H wanted to ‘stabilize the ship’ when he took over and hold off on making immediate changes to the rosters. WrestleMania serves as the culmination of the storylines, making mid-to-late April a great time to ‘reshuffle the deck.’

Hit up the comments section below and let us know what you want to see out of the 2023 WWE Draft. Are there any big trades that you think would make Raw or SmackDown stronger shows?