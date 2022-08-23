WWE Draft Probably Not Happening Anytime Soon (Report)

The WWE Draft that was rumored to take place shortly after Clash of the Castle is no longer expected to take place.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Fightful Select that members of the Raw roster were scheduled to appear on the first SmackDown after Clash at the Castle, while while SmackDown superstars were slated for the following week’s Raw.

This led to a feeling amongst talent that WWE will be holding a Draft over the next several weeks. On Tuesday, we got another update that dispels that earlier report.

Conflicting Reports

Per Fightful, Raw talent is no longer scheduled to appear on SmackDown. While some WWE stars still expect a draft to be held, there’s reason to believe that’s not the case.

The latest update is that sources within the USA Network are not aware of any plans for a WWE Draft taking place in September. In fact, April 2023, following WrestleMania 39, is a more likely timeframe for the next roster shakeup.

“USA Network sources have told talent that the Draft isn’t happening in the immediate future, have outright stated to that after WrestleMania is a likelier landing spot.” – Fightful Select

WWE has yet to announce anything related to an upcoming Draft. For now, it’s safe to say that your favorite Raw and Smackdown talent will be staying put for the foreseeable future. We’ll be tracking this story and will keep you posted if there are any developments.