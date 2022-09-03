WWE Faction Reunites at Clash at the Castle

Imperium was back together as Giovanni Vinci was with Gunther and Ludwig as Gunther made his first defense as the WWE Intercontinental Champion against Sehamus at Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff, Wales.

When WWE NXT was changed to the 2.0 brand, Fabian Aichner became Vinci and was given a different character. Gunther and Ludwig went to the main roster. However, Triple H has now put them back together.

IMPERIUM IS BACK TOGETHER!!! Triple H continues to right the wrongs, piece by piece. #WWECastle — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) September 3, 2022

The Triple H repair tour is in full effect lmao — Phil Lindsey ?? (@PhilDL616) September 3, 2022

Huh, Imperium is reset/reconstituted without Vince around and the potentially problematic gear colors are dropped.



Interesting. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 3, 2022

Gunther vs. Sheamus

The match was hard-hitting, as expected, with both guys having bruises on their bodies. At one point, Gunther avoided the Brogue Kick and hit a drop kick. Gunther with a powerbomb for 2. Gunther went over with a lariat.

Sheamus won over Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin on a recent edition of SmackDown to qualify for a crack at Gunther’s Intercontinental championship.

Zayn, who was competing in his hometown, was injured after taking white noise from Sheamus off the top rope and was forced to leave the ring. He hit a kick, came back, and tried to pin Ricochet. By taking Zayn outside the ring, Corbin interrupted the count. Corbin attempted to pin Ricochet during the finish, but Sheamus stepped in and delivered the winning brogue kick on Corbin.