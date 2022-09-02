WWE Has Gone ‘Cold’ on Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

When WWE signed Gable Steveson to a contract in late 2021, there was a lot of buzz around the young athlete.

Steveson had just won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics (which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and had been considering his options.

It had been suggested that Steveson would sign with AEW, or possibly enter the Octagon for a career in MMA.

Going Cold

Steveson impressed in last year’s Summer Olympics, but his skills haven’t transitioned into pro wrestling.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s reported that WWE has gone “cold” on the Olympic Gold Medalist, as the reviews of him in training have been poor.

There were plans for Steveson to be fast-tracked to the main roster after he finished his last amateur season in March, but that hasn’t been talked about in some time.

Steveson appeared at WrestleMania: Saturday, celebrating with RK-Bro and the Street Profits, and suplexing Chad Gable (a fellow Olympian) with ease.

Family Ties

Gable Steveson isn’t doing too well in training to be a WWE Superstar, but the opposite is the case for his brother.

Bobby Steveson, aka Damon Kemp has said to be doing “great” according to the Observer.

Kemp made his WWE in-ring debut in December 2021, in a losing effort to Andre Chase on 205 Live and would have to wait until a March 2022 edition of NXT LVL UP to get his first victory.

In addition to competing on NXT LVL UP and 205 Live, Kemp has worked on NXT and NXT UK.