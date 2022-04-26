WWE Hall Of Famer Backstage at Tonight’s NXT 2.0 (Report)

It appears that a WWE Hall Of Famer is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 in Orlando, Florida.

Per a report from PWInsider, Rick Steiner is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. He is likely there to further the storyline between Joe Gacy and his son, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. A few weeks back, WWE did an angle where Gacy kidnapped Rick Steiner and put him in a shark tank.

The Hall Of Famer hasn’t been on WWE NXT TV since, but Gacy did return Steiner’s Hall Of Fame ring to Breakker last week, before pushing him off a platform. Both Rick and his brother Scott Steiner were inducted into the Hall Of Fame earlier this month prior to WrestleMania 38.

Rick’s son, Bron Breakker, currently reigns as NXT Champion and is expected to make his next title defense against Gacy at NXT Spring Breakin’ next year.

Check out the updated card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 below:

Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Legado del Fantasma (Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

Nathan Frazer makes his NXT 2.0 debut

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz