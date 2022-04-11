Bron Breakker Would Love to do More With Rick Steiner in WWE

NXT Champion Bron Breakker would love to do more in WWE with his father, Rick Steiner.

The Steiner Brothers made an indelible mark on the wrestling industry during their reign as one of the sport’s most dominant tag teams. Last weekend, Rick and brother Scott Steiner became two of the latest entrants in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Breakker is following in his father’s footsteps. He’s a rookie in WWE, but he’s already racking up championships. On last week’s Raw the night after WrestleMania, he defeated Dolph Ziggler to regain the NXT Championship.

During a post-match interview, Breakker stated it was a dream come true to induct the Steiners into the Hall of Fame and then win the NXT Championship.

Bron Breakker & Rick Steiner

During a conversation with Nick Hausman for WrestlingINC during WrestleMania weekend, Breakker said the Hall of Fame was an honor for the whole family. They all appreciate the Steiner Brothers got to end their wrestling careers on this high note.

It’s not easy being the son of Rick Steiner. Breakker says his father motivates him a lot, but he’s tough and doesn’t share a lot of compliments.

“He’s got high expectations for me, so he never really acknowledges that I am doing super well or anything,” said Breakker. “He’s always focused on how I can be better.”

WWE took some time before acknowledging that Rick Steiner was Bron Breakker’s father. The company probably wanted him to make a name for himself first, but secrets like this are hard to keep under wraps in today’s information age.

Rick Steiner celebrated Bron Breakker’s first NXT Championship victory back in January 2022. He hopes they can do more together on WWE television in the future. “I would love that,” he said. “I think the people would love that. I don’t know, we will see.”

You can catch NXT Champion Bron Breakker Tuesday nights on NXT 2.0.