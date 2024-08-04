The Steiner Brothers Celebrate Bron Breakker’s Title Win At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famers the Steiner Brothers are celebrating following Bron Breakker’s coronation as Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam 2024. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Breakker captured the gold from Sami Zayn, marking Bron’s first title since arriving on the main roster. In the Cleveland Browns Stadium, Rick and Scott Steiner were very pleased to see their kin win the gold and were joined by ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page.

WWE Hall of Famer Tag Team The Steiner Brothers react to @bronbreakkerwwe's #SummerSlam win! pic.twitter.com/ddrMO5TAKu — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2024

Breakker’s victory marks the first singles title win on the main roster for any member of his family. While Scott and Rick held tag gold in WWE and singles titles outside the promotion, neither man held a singles championship during their time as WWE Superstars.

