The Steiner Brothers Celebrate Bron Breakker’s Title Win At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famers the Steiner Brothers are celebrating following Bron Breakker’s coronation as Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam 2024. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Breakker captured the gold from Sami Zayn, marking Bron’s first title since arriving on the main roster. In the Cleveland Browns Stadium, Rick and Scott Steiner were very pleased to see their kin win the gold and were joined by ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page.
Breakker’s victory marks the first singles title win on the main roster for any member of his family. While Scott and Rick held tag gold in WWE and singles titles outside the promotion, neither man held a singles championship during their time as WWE Superstars.
WWE SummerSlam Matches
Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther
- WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax
- Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
- Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee
- Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:
Streaming on Mobile Devices
- Peacock App (U.S. viewers): Available for both iOS and Android devices. Simply download the app, sign in with your subscription details, and start streaming.
- WWE Network App (International viewers): Also available for iOS and Android. Ensure you have a stable internet connection for a smooth viewing experience.