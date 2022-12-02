WWE Has Yet to Decide on Raw Plans for Post-Christmas Episode

WWE usually puts on a special edition of Monday Night Raw around Christmas, where fans typically get a Christmas-themed street fight that is just fun to watch.

The status of this year’s edition of Raw after Christmas is unknown. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that plans are still up in the air regarding the December 26th edition of Raw.

WWE is planning two shows that night in Columbus, OH, and the other in Madison Square Garden, but there isn’t much information available regarding these shows as Meltzer explained.

Where Things Stand

(via WWE)

“For whatever reason, the decision was made not to tape that night. The two ideas looked at right now were either taping two shows on 12/19, which you can do with Smackdown but I don’t know how you do that with a three-hour draw or doing a Best of 2022 show. An announcement is expected to be made any day now. But both shows are advertised as house shows.”

This year’s RAW after Christmas will be the first one under Triple H’s regime. Here is what the WWE schedule during the holidays looks like: